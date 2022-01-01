With fewer guns on city streets, the ‘urge to kill’ would be fulfilled less often | READER COMMENTARY

If fewer guns were readily available, there would be fewer killings. Sure, people with evil intent could use other things to kill — baseball bats, for example. But to kill with a bat you have to be very close to your victim, you have to be strong and determined to carry out a fatal attack, you would even have to plan it in advance unless you ordinarily carry a bat with you. And the attack would be less likely to be fatal, the intended victim would have a better chance of escape, would not bleed to death from a minor wound, etc. The urge to kill is not even present in a lot of killings — the urge to repay an insult, the urge to make somebody stop laughing at you, the urge to show you’re a man, the urge to get money, all lead to killings without any specific pre-planned urge to kill. But when a gun is handy, killings occur.