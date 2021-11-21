Rising homicide tally shows Baltimore’s approach is insufficient | READER COMMENTARY

No, the situation is grossly out of control and the culture of violence in Baltimore is thriving and doing well. How many more shootings, stabbings and other acts of complete disregard for human life is it going to take for the politicians to wake up to the fact that what they are doing is not working? It is all well and good to make long-term plans to combat the root causes of poverty, but the urgency of protecting the people to allow them to see another day is far more important.