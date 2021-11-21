Rising homicide tally shows Baltimore’s approach is insufficient | READER COMMENTARY

The recent commentary, “Baltimore crime initiatives a good start, but do they go far enough?” (Nov. 17), offers a multitude of long-term improvements to resolve violent crime in the city. While well intentioned, it does nothing now to put the brakes on the ruthless murders that take the lives of babies up to elderly seniors working in a church.
Giving Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby pats on the back for bold progressive measures is nothing but more platitudes for more talk and no action in halting the city’s march to 300 murders for the year. With the tally so high, how can anyone in their right mind think that a solution is at hand? There’s still six weeks left in the year and blood-stained sidewalks remain commonplace.
No, the situation is grossly out of control and the culture of violence in Baltimore is thriving and doing well. How many more shootings, stabbings and other acts of complete disregard for human life is it going to take for the politicians to wake up to the fact that what they are doing is not working? It is all well and good to make long-term plans to combat the root causes of poverty, but the urgency of protecting the people to allow them to see another day is far more important.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
