A better understanding of Baltimore’s past could lead to a brighter future | READER COMMENTARY

As a pastor and a native Baltimorean, I’m blessed to stand with one foot in the past and one foot in the future. The history and culture of the largest African American Historical District in America is in my memory, having lived as a child in the 1200 block of Druid Hill Avenue, the planned site for the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center. To be housed in the former P.S. 103, the center is to make the rich culture of this historical community come alive for future generations (”Thurgood Marshall’s education began at this West Baltimore school. It’s set to get new life as a community center,” Feb. 21, 2020).