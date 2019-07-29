Trump needs to apologize to Baltimore

So the next time you stand with your hand over your heart and sing our national anthem, you are honoring how Americans stood firm in the great city of Baltimore. Mr. Trump needs to make an apology to Rep. Cummings and to the city and people of Baltimore. Republicans need to make him apologize. If they can not find the decency to call for an apology from this president and to stand up for what is right, then Republicans need to remain seated and quiet during our national anthem. To do otherwise is pure hypocrisy.