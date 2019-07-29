Trump needs to apologize to Baltimore

It is a dishonorable deed that President Donald Trump has thrust his bully name-throwing stink bombs upon a most honorable congressman, Rep. Elijah Cummings and the historic city of Baltimore. For President Trump to paint Baltimore in nasty, repulsive terms is indicative of his lack of comprehension of history (“Gov. Hogan calls President Trump’s anti-Baltimore tweets ‘outrageous’ and ‘inappropriate,’” July 29).
Our national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” that we sing at all national and important events was written by Francis Scott Key as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore. It was the Battle of Baltimore that put down the king of England and preserved our fledgling democracy during the War of 1812. During this war, the British burned down Washington, D.C., and attempted to purchase a foothold on our free and independent land following the Revolutionary War and our Declaration of Independence as a sovereign nation. We drew a line in Baltimore, and because of that we are free and independent nation today.
So the next time you stand with your hand over your heart and sing our national anthem, you are honoring how Americans stood firm in the great city of Baltimore. Mr. Trump needs to make an apology to Rep. Cummings and to the city and people of Baltimore. Republicans need to make him apologize. If they can not find the decency to call for an apology from this president and to stand up for what is right, then Republicans need to remain seated and quiet during our national anthem. To do otherwise is pure hypocrisy.
Jackie Smith, Sunapee, N.H.
