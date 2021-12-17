How to learn about Central Avenue: Be curious and kind | READER COMMENTARY

I love Jacques Kelly’s story on Harbor Point and Hampden, especially the Harbor Point part (”Evening holiday strolls in Baltimore,” Dec. 11). I’ve been watching from up close, the years of excavation and repairs to Central Avenue, the gateway to Harbor Point.
It began one day while I was walking in Harbor East. I spotted a tall man wearing a type of yellow vest that I realized was the uniform of a construction supervisor. I did not know of any reason for construction in Harbor East. Curious, I crossed the street to find out. I introduced myself as a native of the city, a Baltimore historian who has been leading tours to little-known places for 40 years. He said he was here with his company to work on the gateway to Harbor Point, Central Avenue, the old road that ends at the harbor. I requested a walking tour with him to learn, up close, what he had found in excavating the old road. I offered to teach him some history of the city in return for his time and kindness.
I have been walking the project with him (and sometimes his sweet little daughter) at intervals over the last few years. One day, I invited him to lunch at Sip & Bite and he handed me a gift — a book, handmade, each page chosen to document the Central Avenue project, detailing the entire plan for Central Avenue and the approach to Harbor Point. At a glance, I knew that this document was priceless. I asked him who else had a copy. This was the only one.
Those who have come on my tours notice that I seem to know a lot about the city. Well, here is how it happens.
Zippy Larson, Baltimore
