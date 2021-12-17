How to learn about Central Avenue: Be curious and kind | READER COMMENTARY

It began one day while I was walking in Harbor East. I spotted a tall man wearing a type of yellow vest that I realized was the uniform of a construction supervisor. I did not know of any reason for construction in Harbor East. Curious, I crossed the street to find out. I introduced myself as a native of the city, a Baltimore historian who has been leading tours to little-known places for 40 years. He said he was here with his company to work on the gateway to Harbor Point, Central Avenue, the old road that ends at the harbor. I requested a walking tour with him to learn, up close, what he had found in excavating the old road. I offered to teach him some history of the city in return for his time and kindness.