What’s the best future for Highway to Nowhere? | READER COMMENTARY

The "Highway to Nowhere," looking east below Monroe Street, as seen from the parking lot for the West Baltimore MARC station. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

It speaks volumes about our car-oriented culture that The Baltimore Sun’s readers and the outgoing Hogan administration are more excited about renovating the aging scrofulous Interstate 70/Baltimore Beltway interchange than replacing the “Highway To Nowhere,” the 12 blocks of West Baltimore decimated to make room for I-70, a project later abandoned. (”Maryland’s transportation department asks for public feedback on I-695/I-70 interchange project,” Oct. 25).

Apparently, the possibility now exists for federal funds to demolish it. I can only imagine that demolishing highways just like building them is very expensive. There is a better use for these funds. My idea is this: Keep the Highway to Nowhere as is. Just block it to all private vehicular traffic except for free circulator buses that run 24/7 from the West Baltimore MARC stop to the downtown light rail and subway connections. Use the federal money not to tear down the Highway to Nowhere but to supply free buses or light rail further westward to the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn which is Baltimore County’s biggest employer.

That way the Highway To Nowhere will help supply what the Red Line was supposed to do which was to connect impoverished inhabitants of West Baltimore to employment opportunities throughout the metro area. Transit should be free because we’ve been waiting all these years while white well off politicians in the Hogan administration have been gold-plating their beloved freeways.

Wes Moore, are you listening?

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

