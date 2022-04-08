Best wishes to developer Bramble and a reimagined Harborplace | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore-based developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm have struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling one-time centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As someone who can remember bananas being unloaded from United Fruit Line freighters at Pratt Street and who later was a Harborplace “celebrity Santa Claus” at the same spot, I am writing to wish Baltimore developer P. David Bramble well with Harborplace (”Reinventing Harborplace: Baltimore needs a safe, vibrant, inclusive and fun place to gather,” April 7).

It is quite promising that someone from our community can bring energy, experience, creativity and hometown hustle to the job. In the 16 years I edited Baltimore Magazine, Jim Rouse’s pavilions, the National Aquarium, Oriole Park at Camden Yards and, yes, John Waters came to signify new stuff that really hit the mark. So beyond recreating Harborplace’s old glories, I’m wishing Mr. Bramble and downtown Baltimore success coming up with more new ones.

Advertisement

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.