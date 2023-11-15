No, it’s not OK to run from police while armed | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the Shipley Hill neighborhood of Baltimore on May 11, 2023. A Baltimore police officer shot a fleeing teenager after repeatedly ordering him to drop the gun he was carrying, officials have said. The 17-year-old survived the shooting. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/AP)

I hope that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Baltimore City Council read the article by The Baltimore Sun’s Cassidy Jensen and Darcy Costello, “After Baltimore Police fatally shoot man in Millhill, neighbors question whether foot pursuit was necessary (Nov. 8). It points to a major issue concerning rampant crime and murder in the city.

The reporter quotes a citizen interviewed concerning an individual who was shot by police while running away and carrying a firearm, who said, “If we got guns and we are running from you, don’t chase us and shoot us just for all that.”

Excuse me? It should be perfectly OK for citizens to openly carry guns and run away from police? This entitled way of thinking surely leads to the kind of crime we see in the city. Our police need to be continuously vigilant of such behavior and curtail it as best we can, for the sake of the future of the city.

— Bob Rassa, Fallston

