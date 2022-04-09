City’s crime woes rooted in illegal guns | READER COMMENTARY

As detailed in the article, “Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott outlines plans to combat violent crime in second State of the City address” (April 5), Mayor Brandon Scott has recently revealed many excellent approaches the city will hopefully enact to get the proliferation of fatal (and non-fatal) shootings under control. This Wild West show that Baltimore has become is killing not only people, but commerce and the arts, and it is creating a flight, leaving behind vacant housing.

But there is one possible course of action not even mentioned that I feel needs to be immediately addressed. Gun control becomes politicized and is unpopular, as witnessed in the recent letters going back and forth blaming political parties for the shootings, because it does not address the problem and it targets law-abiding citizen who wants to purchase a gun. Regardless of one’s view on legal gun ownership, in times of increasing out-of-control crime and reduced police force, it cannot be denied that self-defense may have a profound effect on survival and a sense of security.

Now it can be reasonably assumed that none of the guns used in these typical city shootings were legally bought and being carried by the owner. Yet, all we typically read is that the shooter, when caught, had the weapon used in the killing or the gun was somehow recovered. The guns used in these crimes do not appear to be adequately researched by police, perhaps due to a lack of funding. Yet it is a good hunch the guns come from an illegal source, and one may presume this source to be recurrently used. These sources are not thoroughly rooted out, nor does it ever seem to make news. The illegal gun sales pipeline may be coming from another state. But somebody is making a lot of money providing illegal guns to the criminal organizations and groups in Baltimore. I’m sure it is a very profitable market.

The talk about getting rid of guns always turns to the wrong target — legal gun sales. Perhaps that is because it is easier to outlaw legal guns than to try to catch and prosecute illegal gun sales, which may be coming from a neighboring state where legal gun sales are easier. But once a gun leaves it’s registered owner, it becomes an illegal gun.

It is time we faced reality and get to the root of the real problem of illegal guns. We need to require the shooter to give up more information relative to where he got the weapon, increase investigation of the actual gun used in the crime, which may require hiring more detectives for the unit, follow the trail more extensively, and make the arrest. Then, make these sellers of illegal guns liable for lawsuits from victims’ families and advocate mandatory incarceration with stiffer sentencing for those criminals caught selling guns to anyone in Baltimore. They might not have killed anyone directly, and they may not even live in our state, but they are the source and may be responsible for countless deaths in our largest city.

Georgia Corso, Baltimore

