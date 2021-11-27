Reduce city homicides by taking guns off the street | READER COMMENTARY

I suggested in a commentary published by The Sun over two years ago that an anonymous tip hand gun bounty be initiated similar to the one the late Commissioner Donald Pomerleau authorized in 1974 (”Could handgun ‘bounty’ get guns off Baltimore streets? It has before,” Nov. 21, 2019). I also suggested the Supreme Court decision in Florida v. J.L. in 2000 is worth reviewing to give food for thought in creating a possible stop-and-frisk policy based on sound legal grounds as outlined in the that case and the protocols of the 1974 tip program. My suggestion was for the tip to be worth a $1,000, which would help aid the poverty-stricken Baltimorean who may want to turn in gun carrier instead of shooting someone.