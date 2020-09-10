City officials need to talk more about the ‘gun’ part of gun violence | READER COMMENTARY

So what do we hear from Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and City Council President and Democratic mayoral nominee Brandon Scott concerning the spate of gun violence over the Labor Day weekend? Pap.
Mr. Harrison and Mr. Scott never mention the word “gun” to describe the vector of the violence (“Labor Day weekend in Baltimore results in 2 fatal shootings, 1 fatal stabbing, 12 others shot, police say," Sept. 7). Instead, the commissioner assures us in an e-mail that he is ”committed to creating a safer city" (I would hope so) and that the “violence” is an historical occurrence in Baltimore during the holidays. History repeats itself, so get use to it my fellow Baltimore residents. So it goes.
The commissioner also makes a vague reference to something he calls “this culture of violence.” A culture of violence on whose part? Using what amounts to a cliché to describe gun carnage without mentioning the word gun is hard for me to understand.
Mr. Scott, in his own e-mail, goes for his favorite cliché observation about gun violence without mentioning the word gun when he opines that “The amount of violence ... is beyond unacceptable.” I would like Mr. Scott to fully explain, perhaps, if and when, he becomes mayor, what level of violence would he accept.
Both men should can the clichés and tell us residents how they will attack gun violence. And don’t be afraid to use the word “gun.” It won’t bite you.
Jim Giza, Baltimore
