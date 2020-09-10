City officials need to talk more about the ‘gun’ part of gun violence | READER COMMENTARY

Mr. Harrison and Mr. Scott never mention the word “gun” to describe the vector of the violence (“Labor Day weekend in Baltimore results in 2 fatal shootings, 1 fatal stabbing, 12 others shot, police say," Sept. 7). Instead, the commissioner assures us in an e-mail that he is ”committed to creating a safer city" (I would hope so) and that the “violence” is an historical occurrence in Baltimore during the holidays. History repeats itself, so get use to it my fellow Baltimore residents. So it goes.