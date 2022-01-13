Elected leaders offer no real solution for gun violence | READER COMMENTARY

Other elected officials are also guilty for hiding behind ludicrous statements similar to those of Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson who is quoted as saying in a previous interview that “gun violence is out of control.” Isn’t that brilliant. His other insightful observations without any possible concrete initiatives, included: “things are broken and the trajectory that we are on is totally unsustainable,” that it’s “time to hit reset,” and that there’s “no one singular solution.” Oh, right, he does suggest that state and federal officials need to be on the proverbial “same page” and come up with a “multi-pronged plan that holds people accountable for crimes.” Gun carriers are unlikely to be running for the hills when they read this stuff.