3 steps to make Baltimore a gun-free, violence-free zone | READER COMMENTARY

Equally unacceptable is Baltimore’s decades-long inaction on gun violence. This city has been at or near the top of America’s most-dangerous cities list for at least the 40 years since I’ve been here as a city resident or frequenter. And nothing has been done to change that. No wonder hundreds of thousands of Baltimoreans have fled this town, leaving it with almost 40% fewer citizens now than it had in 1950. People are afraid of getting shot here. Can you blame them?