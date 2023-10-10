Baltimore must be able to handle two events at once | READER COMMENTARY

Traffic congestion after Orioles game as fans leave Camden Yards and Billy Joel concert fans enter C Lot. Oct. 7, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston)

Baltimore made a bid for the 2024 Olympics but cannot manage two events the same day (”Double-booked M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards events cause Baltimore traffic gridlock many feared,” Oct. 8).

It is past time for Baltimore and the surrounding area to focus on different ways of moving people around the city. Depending on vehicles creates issues such as the ones we witnessed last Saturday for baseball and concert fans. Mass transit, biking and other modes of transportation are the ways of the future.

But, shhhh! Don’t tell the International Olympic Committee for any future bids Baltimore may be planning.

— Suzanne Bailey, Baltimore

