Does a book on graffiti legitimize vandalism? | READER COMMENTARY

Patrick Swickard, a software developer, has been documenting street graffiti, tags, posters and other temporary markings with a point-and-shoot camera since coming to Baltimore in 2012. File. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun) (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

Regarding The Baltimore Sun’s recent article featuring a book on Baltimore’s graffiti (”Baltimore resident documents city’s ‘beautiful chaos,’ creating archive of graffiti tags, signs and stickers,” July 24), perhaps it was a good faith attempt to see the good in something bad. But how ironic to recognize “artwork” whose “artists” use a platform that both breaks the law and shows a lack respect for other’s property.

I’m sure the author’s motive for the book was to recognize the “art” and not the illegal activity. But I can’t help but feel such recognition unwittingly validates such behavior. Such coverage, especially with a seemingly positive spin, risks feeding the problem.

Just what Baltimore needs — news stories that inadvertently tend to legitimize, promote and may even encourage others to commit a crime.

— Scott Richardson, Westminster

