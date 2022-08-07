Want to make Baltimore better? Here are 10 ways. | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Lawrence Haislip of Monkton remembers the day when “the city was administered competently and efficiently and with pride and purpose” (”County residents criticize Baltimore out of frustration, not smugness,” July 29). I have lived in Baltimore for more than 30 years. In each and every election, I have voted for the person I thought could best lead this city.

As Dan Rodricks has stated, the problems in this city are complex, and, frankly, they go back almost a century. The city was growing, as modern cities do, in the early 1900s, when segregation, blockbusting and redlining took hold. White families began leaving the city, leaving behind poorer minority families who could not afford to leave. The 1948 state constitutional amendment sealed the city’s borders forever, leaving the city to fend for itself. City leaders have always led with pride and purpose, but without big budgets, the ability to grow and flourish along with the suburbs, together with declining population, outdated schools and infrastructure, the city struggled. And still does. But those of us who are proud to live here still have hope.

You are not powerless, Mr. Haislip, here are some things you can do for this city, if you really do care:

Volunteer for any of the many nonprofit organizations that do good work in the city. Volunteer for one of the programs that help city kids learn about jobs, careers and a better future. Don’t vote for candidates in love with guns and the money they get from NRA. Help Baltimore County to reduce drug addiction so the addicted stop buying drugs in the city. Donate to any of the causes that are helping to make the city a better place. Visit the Reginald F. Lewis Museum or the Baltimore Museum of Industry to see the stories about the Black men and women who literally helped build this city. Eat at a locally owned Baltimore restaurant, or shop at a local store. Call your state delegates to support legislation that will help Baltimore. Tell the outgoing governor that his obvious dislike of the city is not at all helpful or warranted. Drive around the city and see the amazing things that are going on — and going up.

We are not unable nor unwilling to choose better governance. Stop throwing stones at us and do something about it, but only if you care.

— Kris Appel, Baltimore

