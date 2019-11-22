I maintain that the leadership of Baltimore should be much more constituent-centered. However, whenever I turn on local television stations reporting on the efforts of the police or other public servants holding “town hall meetings” in neighborhood school auditoriums, the seats are almost devoid of the local citizens. It seems to me that a gigantic indifference exists in these local constituents eliminating their opportunity to show up and be heard. I wonder what’s up with that? Have those people given up? A lot of the urban squalor that seems to be progressively defining Baltimore is due to the basic indifference of the residents of these very same “blighted communities”