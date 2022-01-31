Baltimore deserves better from Maryland’s governor | READER COMMENTARY

I was tempted to write a letter like the one from Bruce A. Greer, “Don’t blame Biden for every hardship or stock market hiccup” (Jan. 28), in reaction to a previous letter by Tom Uzarowski, but I could not have come near the quality of Mr. Greer’s response. In my opinion, he eloquently hit the proverbial “nail on the head” in his call for us to pull together.
The recent editorial, “Baltimore: Not the center of the universe, but you can see it from here” (Jan. 27), lauding Johns Hopkins University’s major role in the James Webb Space Telescope project, also, in my opinion, was outstanding.
Kudos to both.
Baltimore is a principal, if not the principal, city of Maryland. Baltimore’s port makes it a principal international city. And institutions like Johns Hopkins University and businesses like Under Armour and others make it so in America.
Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore should be treated as a “jewel” of Maryland. During your nearly eight years in office, you have done little to shine that jewel. For that reason, despite your high approval ratings, you have been a failed governor in my opinion. You’ve worn the mantle of the state’s fiscal integrity you inherited from your predecessor well and to your political advantage.
Joseph Costa, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.