Post-Freddie Gray Baltimore may be troubled but mayoral race offers hope | READER COMMENTARY

Your recent editorial, “Has anything changed five years after Freddie Gray?” (April 17), paints a grim and, unfortunately, largely justified picture of Baltimore. You note that “Our homicide rate continues to soar.” The litany of problems is indeed depressing. You didn’t even mention our precipitous population drop to under 600,000 which puts Baltimore’s negative population growth rate at the bottom of the heap for virtually all American cities over any period of years you can pick. The election has already happened and residents have voted with their feet: Our city leadership has failed them over many years.
But your complaint that the candidates for mayor lack vision is too pessimistic. I am one of about 100 business executives and community leaders who have just signed on to a letter stating precisely the opposite — that Thiru Vignarajah has precisely the vision and leadership Baltimore needs.
Peter Bowe, Baltimore
The writer is the publisher of DredgeWire and retired CEO of Ellicott Dredges, LLC.
