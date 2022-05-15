Baltimore ought to skip the fireworks on July 4th - or any other day | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, Mayor Brandon Scott proudly announced the resumption of the Fourth of July fireworks display in the Inner Harbor this year (”As pandemic abates, agency known for planning Baltimore festivals like Artscape offers new vision. But questions remain,” April 19). So far this year, Baltimore has had by far the worst pandemic of street violence, including mass shootings, felonious assaults and other forms of aggressive and unlawful behavior.

The mayor, police commissioner and other city leaders deplore the violence at the same time that the city proclaims the return of the holiday fireworks display in the Inner Harbor. Such a display will mimic the sensory violence of the mass shootings and fatal fires in communities that have become so common in 2022, and have caused injury and death to so many men, women and children in Baltimore.

The sensory violence of fireworks includes loud explosions, the pop-pop-pop of what sounds like gunfire, and aerial bursts of flaming embers that resemble a nighttime ISIS attack. Some revelers become so excited by the sensory violence as to fire shotguns into the air, even if this is illegal. This sensory violence can trigger a panic attack in those who have been abused or traumatized and suffer from PTSD and other anxiety disorders. Those with cardiovascular issues can be threatened when jolted by sudden explosions outside their window. Young children and pets may be frightened by sudden loud explosions. Every year, neighborhood fireworks cause serious injuries. The list goes on.

Some will say that Fourth of July fireworks displays are an American tradition, but this alone is not sufficient justification. Far from it. Other problematic “traditions” in American history have included slavery and segregation, child labor and the disenfranchisement of women. Tragically enough, the resumption of the Inner Harbor fireworks celebration will facilitate even more violence across Baltimore this summer.

— Fred Medinger, Parkton

