What is wrong with the Baltimore City Fire Department? | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore City Fire Department is rife with pressing questions that need to be addressed pronto. On Jan. 24 there were the deaths of three firefighters in an abandoned South Stricker Street rowhouse fire (”Mishandling of deadly blaze in Stricker Street vacant house reveals deeper woes in Baltimore firefighting,” Dec. 5).

On Dec. 3, there was the death of a man in a building on West Lexington Street (”Police investigating Saturday night fire in Southwest Baltimore after body is found,” Dec. 5). A fire in that building was extinguished, but a heinously poor decision was made to not do a thorough inspection of the interior of the building after it was put out. A citizen went to the building later only to find the body of his deceased brother on the second floor.

This past Wednesday at a City Hall committee meeting, it was noted that BCFD is coping with a serious shortage of firefighting vehicles and equipment (”5 of Baltimore’s 17 firetruck companies have no working truck; City Council members demand answers after fire unions sound alarm,” Dec. 7). Chief Niles Ford resigned nearly two weeks ago when he probably should have been terminated after the Stricker Street calamity (”Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford out as report is released on Stricker Street fire that killed 3 firefighters,” Dec. 2). So one may ask: Is it lack of funding, lack of equipment, lack of able manpower, incompetent leadership or all four that is making BCFD an extremely incompetent department at this time?

The good citizens of Baltimore deserve immediate answers to questions that seriously affect their overall well-being.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

