Baltimore’s problems are for local residents (and capitalism) to solve

I came to Baltimore 43 years ago. Contrary to what you might have been told, my experience was that things have actually improved since that time. But not at Pratt and Monroe. And not everywhere in Baltimore. In 1976, I lived on Patterson Park Avenue directly across from the park. That is Southeast Baltimore. It was a stinking mess. Packs of dogs, five to 15 dogs at a time, ran through the park and the neighborhoods and crapped all over the sidewalks. The park was not well cared for. Trash was a problem. Now, there is great Improvement in that neighborhood. The city has eliminated the dog problem. The park is much nicer. You can walk the sidewalks comfortably. Much of the neighborhood on the south side of the park is relatively new construction. These and other neighborhoods which were as bad as Pratt and Monroe is today are now gentrified.