Suburbanites afraid of Baltimore miss out on its culture | READER COMMENTARY

As a resident of St. Mary’s County, I look forward to coming north on occasion to see for myself what I read about daily in The Baltimore Sun. When I told our Baltimore County hosts that we were going to the Fells Point Festival on Saturday, I could sense their disapproval. Some of our friends from Northern Baltimore County haven’t ventured into the city for years, although they frequent restaurants and bars in the county regularly (”Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen preps for a post-pandemic comeback, with a focus on events and a new tavern,” Nov. 11).

My wife and I had a wonderful time visiting sites we hadn’t seen in a while. Police presence on President Street kept the traffic moving freely and no “squeegee kids” were to be seen anywhere. On our way back to the county, I drove all the way up Charles Street reliving memories of when I grew up and lived in the area.

It’s sad that so many white suburbanites are missing out on the culture available in Baltimore. Their loss for sure.

— Peter Neus, Hollywood

