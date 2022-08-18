Remembering when Baltimore was the target of FBI raids | READER COMMENTARY

With a controversial FBI raid in the news recently, the time seemed fitting for a trip down memory lane to the spring of 1937 when dozens of machine gun toting agents, led personally by director J. Edgar Hoover, flooded the streets of Baltimore. Their destination was the white slavery houses of prostitution run by associates of the newly incarcerated Charles ‘Lucky’ Luciano (”Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant,” Aug. 15).

After Mr. Luciano’s arrest in New York and the subsequent closure of numerous brothels, the businesses were simply relocated. Baltimore was the recipient of a number of houses of ill repute where young women and girls were forced to sell their bodies. The Baltimore Sun of May 16, 1937, reported that Baltimore had become “The Center of the White Slave Traffic.”

An organization so brazen could not be kept secret for long, and, eventually, word made its way back to the FBI Director Hoover, who sent undercover agents to Baltimore to investigate and they quickly confirmed the information. After several months of planning, the raid was executed on the night of May 15, 1937.

The agents split into four groups of nine and invaded 10 brothels over a period of four hours. The two largest brothels were found to be closed. It was apparent that a mole had existed in the ranks of the FBI and the Luciano crew had been warned of the impending raid. Nevertheless, dozens of arrests were made at the remaining sites.

One of the memorable statements that Mr. Hoover made after the raid was this: “The crusade will continue until Baltimore is completely cleaned up.”

The mafia’s stronghold on Baltimore would continue for decades to come. Scandal after scandal plagued the city during the late 1950s to 1980s and beyond. In all fairness to Baltimore, this was the situation in most great American cities.

Mr. Hoover would turn over in his grave if he knew the extent of corruption and lawlessness in our city since his boast. Cleaning up any city would be the equivalent of shoveling the ocean with a pitchfork. But shovel we must.

— Ralph Clayton, Baltimore

