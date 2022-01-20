Stop scaring the public about evictions | READER COMMENTARY

Moreover, the author ignored the fact that Maryland’s district courts reverted to Phase III in December, meaning that cases stemming from unpaid rent are paused until at least March 6, 2022. This pause is expected to increase the time between a rent court filing and a hearing in Baltimore to more than eight months. That time frame is more than sufficient to connect residents with rental assistance, as evidenced by the unprecedented decline in evictions since the beginning of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the author declined to mention that important point.