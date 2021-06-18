Baltimore needs the uplifting return of special events, concerts and festivals | READER COMMENTARY

In 1996, I launched the Baltimore Book Festival, and our spectacular team went on to produce Artscape, Light City and many of Baltimore’s favorite civic moments. We stood on the shoulders of those luminaries who planned the City Fair, Showcase of Nations and OpSail. Our work united Baltimore in joy and celebration, created lifelong memories, generated serious economic impact and attracted positive media impressions for Baltimore.
With a committed and holistic approach, I believe that Baltimore can once again shine on the worldwide stage of events, culture and entertainment (”Baltimore’s Artscape 2021 canceled due to COVID, organizers announce,” May 7). Family-friendly festivals, arts initiatives, neighborhood block parties, youth showcases, sports, major cultural tourism campaigns, nightlife, concerts — Baltimore boasts an amazing array of assets. And it’s not a question of either/or, it’s all of the above.
So I call on everyone who ever danced on the hill at Artscape or raised a glass during a dazzling fireworks display over the harbor — community leaders, sponsors, artists, elected officials, volunteers, patrons, public safety officials, business owners and festivals goers from far and wide — don’t give up on special events in Baltimore. We know that during challenging chapters of the city’s history, special events serve as a positive force for change. Now is the time for some good news in Baltimore.
Kathy Hornig, Catonsville
