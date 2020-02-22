ACT Now Baltimore will build a web of relationships built upon collective power by instituting the three R’s of community organizing: recognition, respect and relationships. It’s clear that the people of Baltimore must play a role in restoring our city for all of us. But when looking at who will be our partners in this “restoration for all,” we must ask ourselves the question: Do we choose the same partners of lifelong politicians that have let Baltimore’s current problems, crime and crisis go on and on? Or is it time to look toward new leaders and new thinkers who are committed to being change agents in our communities and who will pledge to hold themselves accountable, credible and transparent?