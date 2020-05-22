Baltimore needs a color-blind, merit-based election | READER COMMENTARY

I read Dan Rodricks’ column, “Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller worked for President Obama. Is it pandering for her to mention that?" (May 19), and it was, unfortunately, pitch perfect.
I want the person who can lead Baltimore to be the best the city can be and create opportunities for all, especially those who were not born into opportunity. I wonder if we didn’t know the color of the candidates’ skin and only knew their credentials and platforms how different our election (and life) would be.
I learned through my work building affordable housing that everyone has the same basic goals in life — to live with dignity and respect. People are not interested in the skin color of those who help create communities that allow people to live with dignity and respect. They care about having a decent place to live.
I am hoping for the best — that the citizens select a mayor who can restore dignity and respect to its residents and create greater opportunities for all the citizens of Baltimore.
Chickie Grayson, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.