Baltimore is dysfunctional. Please fix it. | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby listens as council member Sharon Green Middleton speaks in favor of the resolution to honor the eight years his wife, Marilyn Mosby, served as the city's top prosecutor during a special meeting of the Baltimore City Council in the Du Burns Chambers at Baltimore City Hall. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

First, we had an election where people overwhelmingly approved term limits. Then we had Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey declare that he will undo that (”Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.” Dec. 8).

Meanwhile the Baltimore City Council wants to give themselves a pension after eight years of part-time work. Under the leadership of one certain individual, the same council passes a resolution honoring the indicted Baltimore state’s attorney.

And meanwhile the new Department of Public Works calendar arrives without recycling collection information.

Folks, we have crumbling houses, outrageous murders, and we still have our city government using Twitter to communicate vital information.

Fix this.

— Frank Fletcher, Baltimore

