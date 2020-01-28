Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is correct when he observes that the way that we have been dealing with addiction in Baltimore is wrong (“Safe place to shoot up? Some say Baltimore needs supervised sites for drug use. Others say that’s insane,” Jan. 24). In 2018, the latest year with published data, Baltimore reported 888 drug overdose deaths. Baltimore is not alone. In the United States, we had over 70,000 drug overdose deaths. In contrast, the European Union, which has 150 million more citizens than the U.S., saw under 10,000 drug overdose deaths in 2018. What the E.U., Australia and Canada all do better than the U.S. is accept the reality that drug use is part of the human condition and focus on reducing harm associated with drug use.