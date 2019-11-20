No doubt your article on police drones (“‘A balancing act’: Maryland police drones aid in searches, crash investigations, but raise privacy concerns,” Nov. 15) may spur some legislative actions, whether at the local, city, county or state level. As a model airplane enthusiast, I must caution the legislators and hope that they don’t take a broad brush against all radio control flying activities.
Many people have fun and learn about model building, technology and the science of aerodynamics by participating in the hobby of RC flying at designated clubs around the area. These clubs teach safety and responsible flying habits and do not promote some of the behavior exhibited by some (not all) drone flyers.
I encourage legislators and the public at large to visit local radio control flying fields to learn about our hobby and how what we do is not the same as what was portrayed in your article.
Bob Pollokoff
