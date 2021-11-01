Downtown businesses and residents need each other | READER COMMENTARY

David Plymyer’s recent commentary, “The future of Baltimore’s downtown won’t be found in its past” (Oct. 28), raises some important issues, but framing the downtown landscape as residents versus businesses does a disservice to everyone involved.
When I came to Baltimore 14 years ago, my downtown residential building was an island in the sea of the city’s central business district. Few businesses were open after work hours or on weekends, and residents were seldom seen or heard by civic leaders.
With numerous office buildings repurposed to residences and construction of new apartment buildings, downtown is among Baltimore’s fastest growing residential neighborhoods. Recognizing our increasing numbers, many city and state elected officials — including Mayor Brandon Scott and City Council President Nick Mosby — will spend an evening with residents at the upcoming “Downtown Dialogue” organized by the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network and the Downtown Partnership on Nov. 11.
Downtown residents want and need more businesses in our neighborhood. Residents and businesses need each other to thrive and downtown needs both to be healthy.
Downtown Baltimore has the potential to be one of the most attractive, desirable downtowns in the United States. The pieces are here. With a shared vision, leadership, collaboration and the right investments, we can make it happen!
Paul Sturm, Baltimore
The writer is chair of the Downtown Residents Advocacy Network.
