I agree with Dan Rodricks about the beauty and possibilities of row homes in Baltimore. I worked on several such homes when I was a professional carpenter (“Dan Rodricks: Baltimore’s vacants remain symbols of failure and future,” Nov.1).
However, his depiction of the “push toward integration” as driving white families away ignores the fact that those families could have chosen to stay and help to create a stronger and more diverse community. Otherwise, Mr. Rodricks’ comment makes it sound like black people invaded and overwhelmed these neighborhoods. We now know that this process was a calculated and pernicious effort to use racism, once again, to make money by playing on people’s fears.
I believe that Mr. Rodricks understands this perspective, but it's important to call something for what it is. Given all that, I share his hope that many of Baltimore's row homes, and their communities, can be restored.
Gilbert Bliss, Freeland
