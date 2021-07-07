Dirt bikes: Dedicated space helps, but irresponsible behavior will persist | READER COMMENTARY

The Sun article, “B&O Museum gives Baltimore dirt bikers a summer home. But advocates still call for a permanent campus” (July 6), effectively reported on the potential benefits of a dedicated dirt bike riding space, both for riders and all city residents. However, no one interviewed in the article recognized an important issue surrounding dirt bike riding in Baltimore. Namely, that many of the dirt bike riders willfully harass fellow residents.
Those who swerve through traffic without a helmet while popping a wheelie are knowingly endangering themselves and the people and property around them, and this is exactly why they are doing it. Offering a dedicated riding space will help responsible riders to practice their sport safely, and do so off of the streets. What a dedicated space will not do is address the underlying issue that residents have with dirt bikes in the city — being willfully harassed.
John Orr, Baltimore
