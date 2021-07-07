xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dirt bikes: Dedicated space helps, but irresponsible behavior will persist | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 07, 2021 1:53 PM
Promotional still image of Meek Mill in HBO Max's "Charm City Kings." (HBO Max handout/Baltimore Sun).
Promotional still image of Meek Mill in HBO Max's "Charm City Kings." (HBO Max handout/Baltimore Sun). (Courtesy of HBO Max)

The Sun article, “B&O Museum gives Baltimore dirt bikers a summer home. But advocates still call for a permanent campus” (July 6), effectively reported on the potential benefits of a dedicated dirt bike riding space, both for riders and all city residents. However, no one interviewed in the article recognized an important issue surrounding dirt bike riding in Baltimore. Namely, that many of the dirt bike riders willfully harass fellow residents.

Those who swerve through traffic without a helmet while popping a wheelie are knowingly endangering themselves and the people and property around them, and this is exactly why they are doing it. Offering a dedicated riding space will help responsible riders to practice their sport safely, and do so off of the streets. What a dedicated space will not do is address the underlying issue that residents have with dirt bikes in the city — being willfully harassed.

Advertisement

John Orr, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement