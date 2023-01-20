For outsiders, the Baltimore dialect is a foreign tongue | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Hons, from left, Bonnie Marie Shiksakowski of Caton, Lynne Craddock of Roland Park, and Judy Templeton of Columbia attend the Washington Monument lighting in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I could not resist responding to the recent letter to the editor about Baltimore’s unique home grown dialect (”An ode to the Bawlmer accent, hon,” Jan. 13).

My wife and I were both born in Baltimore although later moved to Woodlawn and Catonsville, respectively.

A number of years ago, we traveled on vacation in California and when in Monterey had dinner there. When my wife and I ordered, to our great surprise, the waitress asked, “What country are you from?”

We replied, “Bawlamore.” Gee, and all that time we felt we were correctly conversing in the King’s English!

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

