For outsiders, the Baltimore dialect is a foreign tongue | READER COMMENTARY

I could not resist responding to the recent letter to the editor about Baltimore’s unique home grown dialect (”An ode to the Bawlmer accent, hon,” Jan. 13).
My wife and I were both born in Baltimore although later moved to Woodlawn and Catonsville, respectively.
A number of years ago, we traveled on vacation in California and when in Monterey had dinner there. When my wife and I ordered, to our great surprise, the waitress asked, “What country are you from?”
We replied, “Bawlamore.” Gee, and all that time we felt we were correctly conversing in the King’s English!
— Michael Ernest, Catonsville
