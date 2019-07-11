Baltimore’s haters can stay in their joyless suburbs

I’ll be here when Baltimore is easy — those gorgeous summer nights when the humidity melts away and the sun burns orange over the rippling harbor, bright June mornings among the crowds of people laughing and talking, jostling to get a better look at some Maryland peaches or tomatoes at one of our many farmers’ markets, lying in the grass at Druid Hill Park watching the the oak leaves turn color in the fall breeze — and I’ll be here when it’s hard. I’ll be here when the murder rate soars, when the city government embarrasses itself over and over again, when the shells of empty row homes stare forlornly back at me as I drive through the west side. I will be here. I will stay. I will love Baltimore through its worst because when it is at its best, there is no better city in the whole world.