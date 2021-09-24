In fight against crime, when will parents be held accountable? | READER COMMENTARY

In his letter criticizing Mayor Brandon Scott, Steve Walters fails to offer an alternative plan (”Baltimore’s road to safer streets does not run through Oakland,” Sept. 23). We continue to blame presidents, governors, mayors and county executives for out-of-control crime and violence. What about parents? Why are parents given a pass for their many failures? Mayor Scott has not robbed or murdered anyone.
I realize that many parents are in way over their heads in the modern world we live in, but far too many pass the buck. Clearly, many adults don’t have a clue as to what good parenting entails. In many families, the children are simply left to their own devices — literally. I have a friend who totally trusted her daughter but did not trust her son at all. I wouldn’t have trusted Mother Teresa as a teenager. An important part of parenting is supervision. Why are so many young people out at very late hours?
There are certain telltale signs that a family is dysfunctional. Some of these indicators reveal themselves in schools. Drug use and alcohol abuse are pretty obvious indicators. We need to develop a system of support for struggling families. Struggling families are not necessarily poor families. We should develop teams of professionals and volunteers to help to assist families. Clearly, many would consider this interference, but we need to make parents aware of their responsibilities and hold them accountable.
This task is made all the more difficult by the drug and gun violence epidemics. I do believe that we should legislate very strict gun laws. This needs to be done at the national level. I have done my share of criticizing politicians, so I can relate to Mr. Walters’ frustration. I have simply seen no evidence that Mayor Scott is failing in his job. I have seen plenty of evidence that we, as private citizens, are failing in our responsibilities. Baltimore didn’t break overnight and let’s not pretend that all of these problems are in the city. There are dysfunctional families statewide.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.