Crime undermines property values in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police and crime scene investigators mark the scene were two teenagers were injured in a shooting near Benjamin Franklin High School in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Jan. 6, 2023. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

I read with great interest the article on the proposed plan to rehab vacant home in Baltimore (”Baltimore uses bonds for its glitziest developments. What if they could rehab vacant rowhomes?” Jan. 5). Though financially this plan seems to have a basis to succeed, it neglects one of the main reasons why neighborhoods fail and these homes are abandoned — crime and safety.

When a “poor” neighborhood becomes safe, people are more likely to stay or move in to it, and businesses (such as grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants) will follow to support the population. However, as we have seen, the opposite is also true. There are countless examples of good neighborhoods nationally (as well as here in Baltimore) that become unsafe. As a result, business close and people leave, depressing property values and leaving empty homes.

If Baltimore City government can enforce the laws and protect its citizens, people will stay and move into the area; property values will increase; the “assessment gap” will disappear; business will flourish; and we can see Baltimore achieve its great potential. Unfortunately, it is not just “build it and they will come.” Few people are going to consider moving into a home if there are drug dealers on the corner, homes are getting robbed and people don’t feel safe walking home at night.

— Charles Love, Baltimore

