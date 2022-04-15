Getting ‘tough’ on city crime won’t work | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City Police homicide cordoned off a street in the 2550 block of W. Fayette Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 after a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent was shot at while conducting surveillance. File. (Taylor DeVille/Baltimore Sun). (Taylor DeVille)

To the editors who proposed fighting violent crime with increased investments in policing, tougher gun laws and better tracking of judicial sentencing pattern and the status of parolees (“Fighting crime: The Maryland General Assembly must do more,” April 5): Why fight fire with more fire?

It is true that Baltimore crime rates are high with local residents having a 1 in 61 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. However, there is little evidence that keeping more individuals under lock and key will do much to solve this issue. Since 2000, increased incarceration has accounted for no violent crime reductions.

What’s more, studies show that incarceration might actually increase crime, as communities reach a turning point after which future boosts in incarceration contribute to greater crime rates. Expansions in incarceration mostly go to more sentencing for those convicted of nonviolent offenses, while those convicted of violent offenses are sentenced regardless. Locking away more adult figures deprives their children of nurturing and their families of income, disrupting social ties that lower crime.

Meanwhile, research from New York University says that in a city of 100,000, each new nonprofit community organization led to a 1% drop in the violent crime rate and a 1.2% reduction in the homicide rate. Maryland’s approach to addressing crime by supporting social programs is a step in the right direction.

Suvasini Balaji, Baltimore

