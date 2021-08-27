xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore can’t wait on a five-year crime plan | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 27, 2021 7:00 AM
Mayor Brandon Scott along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, announce the arrest of 28-year-old Jamerria Hall of Baltimore. She is being charged with killing her children who were found dead on Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore. August 25, 2021. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun).
Mayor Brandon Scott along with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, announce the arrest of 28-year-old Jamerria Hall of Baltimore. She is being charged with killing her children who were found dead on Tuesday in Southwest Baltimore. August 25, 2021. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

As the summer slowly turns into fall and crime continues to spiral out of control in Baltimore in every way imaginable, a question arises: Can Baltimoreans wait five years for Mayor Brandon Scott’s crime reduction plan to come to fruition (”Mayor Brandon Scott: Building a safer Baltimore for our children,” Aug. 24)?

Considering the city averages over 300 homicides per year, I personally, like most Baltimore residents, say no. Furthermore, I believe that we need to stop the hemorrhaging now. Tomorrow, I believe, is too late.

Advertisement

C. Chambers, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement