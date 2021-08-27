Baltimore can’t wait on a five-year crime plan | READER COMMENTARY

As the summer slowly turns into fall and crime continues to spiral out of control in Baltimore in every way imaginable, a question arises: Can Baltimoreans wait five years for Mayor Brandon Scott’s crime reduction plan to come to fruition (”Mayor Brandon Scott: Building a safer Baltimore for our children,” Aug. 24)?
Considering the city averages over 300 homicides per year, I personally, like most Baltimore residents, say no. Furthermore, I believe that we need to stop the hemorrhaging now. Tomorrow, I believe, is too late.
C. Chambers, Baltimore
