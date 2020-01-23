I grew up in Baltimore, and it makes me sad and angry about what has been going on for years. The last time I was there was for the Star Spangled 200 in 2014. That was a wonderful celebration. I have not been back because I don’t feel it is safe, and I am sure the violence has hurt the city’s tourism (“Judge defends Baltimore police reforms from critics who say they have hurt crime fight: ‘We’re not going back,'” Jan. 22).
It is hard to read about the rowhouses being torn down, garbage not being picked up, neighborhoods being destroyed, the lack of respect for authority and the daily murders. What has happened to kindness and respect? Come on, Baltimore, you are better than this. The citizens of Baltimore will soon be electing a new mayor. I certainly hope the right person is elected to give the city the leadership it has been lacking for a long time.
Baltimore has given us great leadership in the late Rep. Elijah Cummings and retired Sen. Barbara Mikulski. Baltimore is a beautiful city, and it has so much unique history. There’s Fort McHenry, home of our Star Spangled Banner; the Inner Harbor; Mt. Vernon; the Preakness Stakes; Camden Yards; the museums; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and so much more.
The Ravens had a great season and brought good attention to the city. It would be great to see Baltimore at the top of the list of the safest cities. Please get the city I love turned around.
L. Teagarden, Oakland
