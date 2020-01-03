Violence in Baltimore does not occur in a vacuum. It is the result of decades of disinvestment, inequality and systemic racial discrimination. It will take years to reverse. Politicians may not reap the political benefits of such investments during their time in office, but they are the right long-term investments for our city. While we must take immediate steps to stop the bleeding, those steps need not be driven solely by the criminal legal system. While Mr. Rodricks notes there are social workers in these scared-straight meetings, those services can and should be made available outside of the criminal legal system. Programs that he mentions like Safe Streets, Roca, and others like the newly established Rebuild, Overcome, and Rise (ROAR) Center at the University of Maryland Baltimore show us another way.