I regret the fact that Baltimore has gotten such a bad reputation for shootings and deaths in the last several years. Suggestions I hear to reduce the crime always include spending more money to create jobs and “build relationships” in poorer communities, but I also hear that our police are a problem too. The vast majority of them are doing their jobs as best they can, and in many cases, without help from the citizens in the area.
I don’t have a solution to the problems, but more severe sentences for crimes by the same individuals, rather than a slap on the wrist and “don’t do that again” by the judiciary might decrease multiple offenders (“Baltimore needs more details from Marilyn Mosby about tainted cops,” Oct. 18).
In addition, there’s an overwhelming number of teens committing multiple crimes including carjacking and I think parents should be at least participating responsible for their children. We need an answer to the problems or more companies may decide to move to protect their work force.
Art Shefrin, Baltimore
