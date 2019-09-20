Suburbanites love to tell Baltimore what to do - from afar

Why did The Sun print the letter “The squeegee boys aren’t going anywhere so Baltimore business should” (Sept. 20)? The writer shows his ignorance by suggesting that one of the few big corporations in town run and hide in their suburban locations. I suppose he would be perfectly happy for all sorts of businesses to leave the city thereby endangering the cultural, civic, athletic, historic, musical, religious and nautical wealth of the engine of the metro region.
I suppose, too, that he stays in the “safe” and unmarred suburbs hiding from reality because if he and his family does take advantage of what our beautiful, challenged, resilient and badly flawed city has to offer, he would be a hypocrite.
Jill Sullivan, Baltimore
