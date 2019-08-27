Baltimore’s salvation will not be found with government intervention

Incrementally, and for most of my lifetime, the city and much of Maryland have step by step slid into a secular morass. Prayer was removed from school, ever more government intervention into our everyday lives and endless amounts of money thrown at societal problems, and the end result? Nothing changes. Young men are still murdered at an alarming rate, children are under-educated, the family unit is in shreds, churches have little influence in community life. Nearly every institution that created strong communities and safe cities has disappeared.