Baltimore’s salvation will not be found with government intervention

Another meeting between the governor and the mayor, and it’s all a waste of time. Baltimore will never heal because the answer does not lie within the halls of elected bureaucrats — it lies within the halls of our homes, churches and schools (“Mayor Young asks Hogan for more state help to fight crime in Baltimore amid surging gun violence,” Aug. 23).
Incrementally, and for most of my lifetime, the city and much of Maryland have step by step slid into a secular morass. Prayer was removed from school, ever more government intervention into our everyday lives and endless amounts of money thrown at societal problems, and the end result? Nothing changes. Young men are still murdered at an alarming rate, children are under-educated, the family unit is in shreds, churches have little influence in community life. Nearly every institution that created strong communities and safe cities has disappeared.
In recent meetings not one word was uttered about restoring family, faith and education. Secularists have driven our society into shambles. I also blame church leaders who sit on the sidelines and refuse to show the reason they need to be a vital part of the solution..
Stephen B. Tabeling, Abingdon
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.