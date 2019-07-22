Don’t bury Baltimore crime reports

Well, The Sun definitely has its choice for front page news in Baltimore wrong (“Violence mars protest march in Hong Kong," July 22). I really don’t care about the violence in Hong Kong but I do care about the violence in Baltimore. And where was the story about the recent shootings in Baltimore? On page three in a small article, “Nine shot, two fatally, overnight in Baltimore."
Can you imagine that? The new crime plan in Baltimore is now being enforced and nine people were shot and two died. Did the police respond to the shootings in 10 minutes? Why wasn’t there more discussion on how the police handled those situations in relationship to the new plan? Out of five articles in the “Around the Region” section, four out of five dealt with shootings.
The Sun can try to bury that type of news, but in the end, when the homicide numbers are tallied at the end of the year, the odds are that we will be again over 300.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore