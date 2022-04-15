On violent crime, city officials must admit failure | READER COMMENTARY

Crime scene tape blocks off an area behind Ashland Avenue near the intersection of North Broadway at the scene of a multiple shooting in March. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron)

In 1974, my father was shot to death on the streets of Baltimore as the victim of an armed robbery. In 1980, one of Baltimore’s drug users attempted to get my 5-year-old into his car. That was a red line. In 1981, we moved out of the city we were raised in and enjoyed. Since then, the crime and murder rates have gone up every year (”Baltimore Police make arrest in killing of Little Italy restaurant manager,” April 13).

There have been, I believe, seven different administrations and who knows how many police commissioners, all with a plan to stop the crime and lower the murder rate. None have worked. We have blamed the crime on drugs and the murders on guns, but blame does not cure the problem and stop the killings.

It is time that the elected officials in Baltimore admit they don’t what to do about it, and seek help from other sources. I am not saying another source will be able to cure the problem, but we’ve had enough of the same old failing solutions. No more “plans” by politicians.

Bob Eberwein, Middle River

