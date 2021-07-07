xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Who in their right mind would follow Baltimore’s example on crime? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 07, 2021 1:37 PM
In May, Baltimore police investigated the fatal shooting of a man in an alley located in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. (Phillip Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
I loved Professor Larry Gibson’s obviously tongue-in-cheek commentary in The Baltimore Sun (”Baltimore’s homicide rate remains steady as others’ soar; perhaps the rest of the country should follow our lead,” June 28). My question is whether he wrote it before or after reading the crime blotter briefs on page 4 where we were treated to news of a shooting wounding two warring teens on Pratt Street in the Inner Harbor.

Who in their right mind would hold up Baltimore as a model to follow insofar as homicides are concerned? If the professor’s article was not composed in jest, he should walk around the city at night without the city-paid bodyguards afforded to the mayor and the state’s attorney and get back to us in a few weeks as to the conditions on the ground.

William T. Define, Lutherville

