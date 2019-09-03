Baltimore is in a state of emergency

I am a lifelong Baltimore resident raising three children in the city who attend public schools, and I am sick and tired of all of the shootings and crime in this city (“Man suspected of shooting at officer is fatally shot by Baltimore police; officer, woman injured,” Aug. 29). I am also tired of hearing elected and appointed officials talk about how the crime is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, yet the crime is still occurring. I have called and sent email messages to city and state elected officials and they say they are “working on it.”