Baltimore is in a state of emergency

I am a lifelong Baltimore resident raising three children in the city who attend public schools, and I am sick and tired of all of the shootings and crime in this city (“Man suspected of shooting at officer is fatally shot by Baltimore police; officer, woman injured,” Aug. 29). I am also tired of hearing elected and appointed officials talk about how the crime is unacceptable and will not be tolerated, yet the crime is still occurring. I have called and sent email messages to city and state elected officials and they say they are “working on it.”
Just for full disclosure I don’t live in an area of the city where there is much crime; however, I have some suggestions on how to stop the shootings.
In the short term, declare a state of emergency and bring in police from other jurisdictions, or the National Guard, to stop the immediate bloodshed and crime.
In the long term:
- Figure out how to bring jobs into this city so people can make a decent living and have hope.
- Educate our children. In particular, concentrate on making sure Baltimore school children are reading at grade level by the end of third grade. If a child is not reading at grade level by that time there is a much greater risk of these kids not graduating from high school.
- Tell parents to be parents and take responsibility for their children. Parents should praise their children when they do good and reprimand them when they do wrong.
- Jail violent criminals for a long time.
- Continue doing all the other things that have been done and talked about, such as drug treatment and counseling, social services for kids seeing all this trauma, Safe Streets, opening recreation centers and upgrading technology for the police.
While I know declaring a state of emergency is a huge decision with a lot of political, public relations and civil liberty issues, something needs to be done sooner (i.e. days) rather then later to stop this insanity.
I don't see this bloodshed stopping anytime soon without drastic measures.
Stuart Caplan, Baltimore
