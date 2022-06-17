Will City Council stop being wimps about crime? | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, left, shares the podium with Mayor Brandon Scott as they discuss their SMART Policing Initiative, an effort to better focus the city's law enforcement response. May 18, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Wow, somebody fired up members of the Baltimore City Council or they just woke up from a deep sleep (”Council members demand results from Baltimore Police during contentious budget hearing, citing rampant violence,” June 8). The problems in Baltimore have been going on for how long now? And they are just getting engaged now? What a joke!

Sounds like Councilman Eric Costello is getting ready to run in the future for a higher position in Baltimore. He states: “I will not move this budget for the entire city of Baltimore until I have that in writing. I want to make that explicitly clear to everyone.” Yet all he and the other members of the City Council can do is threaten to withhold the money which they know they will have to release at some time or Baltimore folds.

The City Council members are a bunch of wimps. They don’t have a clue how to solve the violence and crime problem, and, unfortunately, neither does anybody else in Baltimore including Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Brandon Scott.

Councilman Costello also stated: “I am absolutely disgusted with the state of public safety in this city, and the police department plays a role in that.” Guess what, Eric, I am totally disgusted with the City Council, and you play a role in that!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

